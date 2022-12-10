Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

