Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

