Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

