ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Peter Possemiers Acquires 2,470 Shares

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider Peter Possemiers purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.14 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of A$29,985.80 ($20,124.70).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.