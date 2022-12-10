AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.19.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

