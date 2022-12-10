AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 115,000 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
