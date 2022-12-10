AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 115,000 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMERCO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AMERCO by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMERCO by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

