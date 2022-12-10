AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.93

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.93 and traded as high as $66.34. AMERCO shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 532,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 324,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,389,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,324,948 shares of company stock worth $76,866,691. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

