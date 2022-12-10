AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

AMERCO Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ UHALB opened at $59.07 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,114,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 721,798 shares of company stock valued at $44,420,708.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

