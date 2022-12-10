AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Major Shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow Purchases 133,300 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 133,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.36 per share, for a total transaction of $8,579,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,811,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

