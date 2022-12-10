American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AMBK stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. American Bank has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.
About American Bank
