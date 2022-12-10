American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

American Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBK stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. American Bank has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

