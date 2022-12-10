American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:AEO opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
