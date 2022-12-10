American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

