American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

