Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.