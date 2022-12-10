Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $44.63

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.