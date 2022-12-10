Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $1,319.29

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,319.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 935 ($11.40) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

