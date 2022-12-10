Analysts Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $77.00

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter worth $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

