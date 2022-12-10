Analyzing CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America 11.51% 20.33% 10.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.28 $2.38 billion $18.75 12.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than CannLabs.

88.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CannLabs and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Laboratory Co. of America 0 3 6 0 2.67

Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $268.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than CannLabs.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats CannLabs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations and accountable care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a collaboration agreement with Tigerlily Foundation to increase clinical trial diversity for women of color. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

