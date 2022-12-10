Analyzing Direct Digital (DRCT) & The Competition

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Direct Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.05 Direct Digital Competitors $1.35 billion $586.03 million 4.55

Profitability

Direct Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.95% -81.20% -5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Direct Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 74 405 586 7 2.49

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.37%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 113.65%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.