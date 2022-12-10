Analyzing Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Union and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 8 6 0 0 1.43 Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Western Union has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Union and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $5.07 billion 1.06 $805.80 million $2.11 6.63 Logiq $37.35 million 0.24 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.51

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 17.78% 195.13% 9.39% Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Union beats Logiq on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

