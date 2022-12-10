Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on January 31st

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NLY opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

