Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 394.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 181,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

