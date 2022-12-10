ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
ARC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.