ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

