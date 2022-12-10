Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $454,696.57 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00504115 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.48 or 0.30132436 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

