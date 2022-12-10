Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,153.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $17.00 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,438,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
