Ardor Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00078095 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00056755 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009954 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025444 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001468 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.