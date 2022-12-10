argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to €450.00 at Barclays

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($494.74) to €480.00 ($505.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $441.57.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.74. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,106,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.