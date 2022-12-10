Ark (ARK) Price Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $59.70 million and approximately $150.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005178 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,667,928 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

