AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,540.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,238.77.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

