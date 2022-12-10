Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

