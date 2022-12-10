Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.25. Avinger shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 23,023 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Avinger Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
