Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $868.33.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.88) to GBX 565 ($6.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($5.85) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 485 ($5.91) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Aviva Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

