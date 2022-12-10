B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 709,053 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Riskified makes up about 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Riskified worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Riskified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified Profile

RSKD opened at $4.86 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

