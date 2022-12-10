B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 243.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.75 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AvePoint Profile



AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

