B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 677,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Cognyte Software makes up 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $2.67 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

