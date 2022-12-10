B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 17,278 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.4 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

