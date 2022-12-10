B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

GMS Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

