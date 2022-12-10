Baader Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.95) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €34.02 ($35.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.78) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($44.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.04.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

