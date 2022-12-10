Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.