Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 5.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

BAC stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

