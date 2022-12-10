Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

