Barclays Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $55.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

