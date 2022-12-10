Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

