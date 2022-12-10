Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 942 ($11.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,297.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 874.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 844.41.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

