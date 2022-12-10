Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $14.14 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises about 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

