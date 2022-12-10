Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $177.31 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,671 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 6.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $177,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,101,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,167. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

