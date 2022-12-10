Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of National Instruments worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.