Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $340.31 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $340.31 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,754,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

