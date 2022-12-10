Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.38 billion-$48.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 338,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($72.63) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.95) to €79.00 ($83.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($85.26) to €80.00 ($84.21) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

