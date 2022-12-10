Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 856,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,275. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 136.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

