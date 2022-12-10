Beldex (BDX) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $114.50 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.50 or 0.07377647 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025415 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

